Georgia manhunt: Escaped inmates accused of killing guards arrested in Tennessee

Two escaped Georgia inmates sought in the killing of two corrections officers were apprehended following a car chase in Tennessee, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal said.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles said that Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, were apprehended Thursday in Christiana, Tenn., a rural community approximately 50 miles southeast of Nashville.



Authorities say Rowe and Dubose overpowered and killed Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue early Tuesday on a bus that should have been secured as it carried 33 inmates between prisons southeast of Atlanta.

Authorities had offered a $130,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the fugitives, whom Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills had called "dangerous beyond description."

The search had involved law enforcement officers all over Georgia, as well as the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

After killing the officers, the pair then carjacked a driver who pulled up behind the bus, and fled in his Honda Civic along state Highway 16 in Putnam County, southeast of Atlanta.

Sills said the two inmates got a head start by taking and tossing the Honda driver's cellphone and locking the other 31 prisoners inside the bus.

Signs of the fugitives turned up hours later and 25 miles north, in Madison, where authorities found the house ransacked and, hours later, the pickup stolen. By then, the trail had gone cold.

Rowe, 43, has been serving life without parole since 2002, and Dubose, 24, began a 20-year sentence in 2015. Both were convicted of armed robbery and other violent crimes, and they've been cellmates more than once in Georgia's prisons.

Monica, 42, and Billue, 58, were both transfer sergeants at Baldwin State Prison. Monica had been with the Georgia Department of Corrections since October 2009 and Billue since July 2007.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


