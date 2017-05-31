19 members of notorious Lucchese crime family arrested

Top-ranking members of the Lucchese crime family – including ruling boss Matthew Madonna and his second-in-command Steven Crea Sr. – were busted Wednesday on federal racketeering charges, including murder, authorities said.

Madonna and underboss Crea Sr., aka “Wonder Boy,” as well as consigliere Joseph DiNapoli, and four others – Steven Crea Jr., Dominic Truscello, John “Big John” Castelucci and Tindaro “Tino” Corso – who served as captains or acting captains were among 19 charged in a superseding indictment unsealed Wednesday.

Soldiers Joseph Venice, James “Jimmy the Jew” Maffucci, Joseph “Big Joe” and “Joey Glasses” Datello, Paul “Paulie Roast Beef” Cassano, Christopher Londonio and several others were also nabbed.

The crew of goodfellas was allegedly behind the 2013 murder of Michael Meldish, a former leader of the notorious Purple Gang, who did jobs for the Lucchese and Genovese families.

The mobsters, most of whom are Lucchese, are also accused in court papers of attempting to kill an unnamed member of the Bonanno crime family in 2013 who had offended Crea Sr. and trying to rub out a former witness last year.

