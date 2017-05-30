Tiger Woods' ex mistress on DUI arrest: 'It's kind of sad'

Cori Rist, one of Tiger Woods’ many mistresses during his wild sexcapades in the late 2000s, told The Post on Monday that she feels sorry for the golfing legend after his DUI arrest in Florida.

“I saw the news, I only feel compassion for the guy. I think he’s a good person, and it’s kind of sad,” Rist said.

The former lingerie model, who came clean about her affair with Woods after his wife chased him out of their tony Florida mansion Thanksgiving night in 2009, has said she met the golfer at a nightclub in 2006 and slept with him for about six months.

When asked if he ever had a problem with drugs or alcohol while they were seeing each other, she replied Monday, “No, never.”

Woods was arrested around 3 a.m. Monday in Palm Beach County for driving under the influence. He smelled of booze at the time, police said, according to TMZ.

Rist said Woods needs support at a time like this.

“I think he’s a good person, and clearly he’s a good father, and he’s going through a difficult time, and I think people should offer support instead of applauding his downfall,” Rist said.

“I just wish him the best, and I hope to see a good outcome from all of this, and I think he’ll be OK.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.