Orlando International Airport incident: Gunman in custody, 'everyone is safe,' cops say

Authorities responded late Tuesday to a report of an armed man inside one of the parking garages at Orlando International Airport that turned into a 2-hour standoff before the suspect was taken into custody.

Police officers communicated with the man at a rental car location inside Level 1, Airside A, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

"Gunman in custody. Everyone is safe," the Orlando Police Department tweeted.

The airport tweeted that the area had been contained and there was minimal impact to operations. Passengers however were not being allowed into the parking garage area.

Glorializ Col≤n Plaza, 20, told the Orlando Sentinel she was just getting off work from Virgin Atlantic airlines when she saw everyone hiding. She got off the elevator and saw the man on the floor near the rental car area. He was screaming, and cops had surrounded him.

"I couldn't make out the words, but he was screaming really loud," she said. "Everyone there told me right before this happened a man said to everyone: `You're going to need mental therapy after this,' then he pulled out a gun and everyone ran."

Plaza said she didn't hear any gunshots or see anyone injured.

"I saw all the cops with the long rifles and started shaking," she said. "It didn't seem real."

Orlando Police said the impact on operations inside the airport were minimal; however, street traffic arriving by ground at the airport became backed up considerably.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol advised commuters to expect delays and to remain inside their vehicles.

Earlier this year, authorities an Alaska man killed five people inside a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Read more from FOX 35 Orlando.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.