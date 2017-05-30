Memorial Day: Man spends 6 hours waving American flag over highways

If you’ve driven on Interstate 25, Interstate 70 or C-470 the past few months, you’ve probably seen a man waving an American flag on a bridge above the traffic.

That man is Jeff McNamara.

“I try to get a couple hours a day,” he said.

On Memorial Day, McNamara was on the pedestrian bridge at I-25 and Evans Avenue. He spent two hours there after spending two hours at C-470 and Alameda Avenue, then another hour on Highway 285 near Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

McNamara has been waving the flag almost daily since November. He stops for an hour here and there on his way to and from work as a water purification plumber.

“My wife is happy because it seems to be getting rid of my gut a little bit,” he said.

While a toned upper body is an added perk, it’s not why he chooses to do it.

“I had kind of been looking for something to do that would be a good thing to do for just being patriotic,” he said.

He came up with the idea after the 2016 election.

“I just hated the negative stuff. And so I decided to do something neutral and just wave the flag,” he said.

