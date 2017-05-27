Virginia manhunt ends after cop killer found

A manhunt for suspect who fatally shot a police officer ended Saturday morning after an extensive overnight search near Richmond.

Virginia State Police said Travis A. Ball, 27, of Richmond, was taken into custody at his home just after 6 a.m. Saturday.

Ball is charged in the shooting death of Special Agent Michael T. Walter, who died early Saturday.

He faces multiple charges including malicious wounding, use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He’s being held without bond.

Police said Walter was shot shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday while on patrol with a City of Richmond police officer.

The officers had approached a vehicle parked on the wrong side of the street within a public housing development. Police said a passenger, later identified as Ball, fired a gun and ran.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene was detained.

The Richmond officer was not injured. A handgun was recovered at the scene near the Chevrolet Cobalt.

Walter was assigned to the Virginia State Police BCI Richmond Field Office's Drug Enforcement Section and routinely partnered with the Richmond Police Department on investigative and patrol operatives, the statement said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.