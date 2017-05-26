Texas teacher's 'most likely to become a terrorist' award for student draws backlash

A teacher at a Texas school was suspended after she presented a student with "Most likely to become a terrorist" award on Tuesday, the girl's family said.

Lizeth Villanueva, 13, said her seventh-grade teacher at Lance Corporal Anthony Aguirre Junior High in Channelview handed the award to her during class, a day after the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

"When she said my name I turned around like what, what did she just say? I was very upset. I was mad but didn't show it," Villanueva told Fox 26 Houston.



Villanueva, who is part of an academic honors program, said a group of teachers were giving the certificates out as a joke, part of a mock awards ceremony before summer vacation, according to The Washington Post. The 13-year-old found nothing about it funny.

"It is kind of hard to believe somebody would do that," Ena Hernandez, Villanueva's mom, said after her daughter came home with the offensive award.

Other awards students received included "most likely to cry for every little thing" and "most likely to become homeless."

Representatives from the Channelview Independent School District released a statement to Fox 26 apologizing for the incident.

"The Channelview ISD Administration would like to apologize for the insensitive and offensive fake mock awards that were given to students in a classroom. Channelview ISD would like to assure all students, parents and community members that these award statements and ideals are not representative of the district's vision, mission and educational goals for our students."

The district said the teachers involved in the incident were disciplined.

Hernandez said the school should have fired the teacher.

"So far I also know, the principal also mentioned to us that there were other parents complaining about a similar situation, the same thing," Hernandez said.

Channelview Independent School District did not return Fox News' request for a statement.

