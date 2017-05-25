Gifted brothers, 11 and 14, will attend college together in the fall

With summer right around the corner, most kids are looking forward to taking a break from homework and spending long days at the pool. Two Texas brothers, however, are exceptions to the rule – their love of learning already has them looking forward to next school year and hitting the books once again.

When you see Carson Huey-You and his younger brother, Cannan, on the playground – they look like ordinary siblings, doing ordinary activities. But this playful duo is anything but ordinary.

"I don't really think I'm a genius at all," Carson says.

Most of his friends, family and educators would beg to differ. While most kids were starting kindergarten at age 5, Carson had just completed the eighth grade.

“I was 10 years old when I graduated high school,” he explains.



Four years later, now 14, Carson just became the youngest person to ever graduate from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. He majored in physics and picked up minors in mathematics and Chinese.

“It's a good language to learn. So many people speak it. You have those big businesses in China, so I started taking it and high school and eventually when I started going here I took it,” he said.

While not even old enough to drive or legally vote, Carson is able to solve math problems that would give most people nightmares. He says he enjoys learning how things work and finds physics interesting because it can be considered abstract. In fact, Carson is so fascinated with science that he plans to now pursue a master’s degree in quantum mechanics at TCU.

The teen will begin his graduate program in the fall, only this time he won’t be completely alone on campus. His younger brother will also attend TCU next year, after just graduating from high school at age 11.

Yes, two academically gifted children in one family.

Cannan will focus his studies on engineering, astronomy and physics because he’d like to become an astronaut when he grows up.



"I tell everyone they're just normal kids but they're advanced on an academic level," their mother, Claretta Kimp, explains.

Kimp is a single mother with a background in education and business who mostly homeschooled her boys. She insists it was extremely important that she raise her children to not believe they were better than anyone else, just because of their intellect.

“I must say that every child is special,” she says. “I’m humbled. I love my boys more than life and I'm so proud of them. They are such great kids and it's great to be their mom!”



