14-year-old becomes youngest to graduate Texas Christian University

A 14-year-old physics major became the youngest person to graduate from Texas Christian Saturday.

Carson Huey-You was among more than 2,000 students getting degrees at the Fort Worth school founded in 1873. He started at TCU in 2013 when he was 11 and also holds minors in Chinese and math.

Huey-You told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that his favorite thing about college was getting to learn things he never thought about, things he never existed and things he might not even think about thinking about.

He also said he learned how to deal with “some real hard classes” and get over the disappointment of a poor test score. He shared some advice for other 14-year-olds.

“Try to stay focused on what you are doing,” Huey-You said. “Even if it seems really, really challenging and hard to get through, stay with it.”

The self-described "normal dude" wants to work on getting graduate degrees in quantum mechanics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.