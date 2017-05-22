Hartford latest U.S. city on the brink of bankruptcy

Hartford is the latest American city to be on the verge on bankruptcy.

Leaders in the Connecticut capital have been soliciting proposals from law firms that specialize in Chapter 9 bankruptcy in anticipation of being strapped for cash in the city’s budget, according to the Hartford Courant.

The city is facing a deficit of $65 million in 2018, which is on top of a $14 million shortfall this year, the paper said. Hartford City Hall is now reportedly seeking $40 million in state aid to close the gap.

Mayor Luke Bronin has hinted for months that filing for Chapter 9 could be a possibility and said during his budget release in April that he was “not in a position to rule anything out,” according to the Courant.

Some in the City Council apparently feel that inquiries with law firms on possible bankruptcy proceedings may not be the right approach.

"It's premature,” Hartford City Council President Thomas “TJ” Clarke II told the newspaper. “We haven't exhausted every option and every avenue for us to go down this road."

The bankruptcy discussion has created tensions between the mayor and the City Council, where several members have made a push for alternative solutions. Last Wednesday, the council proposed slashing over $5 million from the mayor’s recent budget proposal. Their suggestions, which include cuts to the police department, the library and other areas, would restore a much needed $4.4 million to the city’s rainy day fund.

Despite their differences, Bronin praised the City Council in a statement.

“The budget we will adopt represents a serious, responsible approach to our deep fiscal crisis. It makes reductions on top of last year’s nearly $20 million in difficult cuts, but it continues to fund essential services, including public safety,” Bronin said in the statement. “Over the last year we have confronted Hartford’s longstanding budget problems directly and honestly.”

“I appreciate the diligence and care with which the City Council has approached the budget process, and look forward to our continued work to put Hartford on a sustainable fiscal path.”

Hartford, is just the latest city to mull over the bankruptcy option. Since 2010 a total of nine municipalities have filed for bankruptcy protection—which is on top of an additional 42 utilities, water districts, hospitals and other municipal agencies that have actually gone full-fledged bankrupt, according to a study from Governing.com.

Some of the larger municipalities that were forced to file for Chapter 9 were the cities of Stockton and San Bernardino in California, Central Falls in Rhode Island, the Pennsylvania state capital Harrisburg, and the largest metropolitan area on the list – Detroit, Michigan.

It was in July 2013 when the city of Detroit -- which was left with nearly $20 billion in debt after decades of mismanagement and loss of industry -- was forced to file the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.

Hartford has faced similar problems in recent years as more than half of the city’s properties are tax-exempt and options for other sources of revenue being limited. Bronin told The Courant that it’s vital that the state helps them come back from the brink of bankruptcy.

"We've made clear for more than a year that Hartford's fiscal challenge cannot be responsibly solved at the local level alone with the tools that we have," Bronin told the newspaper, "and we continue to push hard to build a new partnership with the state of Connecticut to put our capital city on a path to solvency, stability and growth."

State House Majority Leader Matthew Ritter, D-Hartford, said that legislators are trying to support the city.

"Hartford going bankrupt would be the most catastrophic financial thing that ever happened in the state of Connecticut," he told The Courant.

"We will try everything in our power to hit the $40 million target," he added. "It keeps us up at night as much as it keeps you up at night and going bankrupt … would be terrible for the city. It would be terrible for the state. It's not something that any of us want to see and we're going to work very hard to make sure it doesn't happen."

Only one other city in the State of Connecticut has filed for bankruptcy previously.

In 1991, Bridgeport filed for chapter 9 but their petition was dismissed by a federal judge who determined that the city was capable of paying its bills.