Florida DUI suspect crashes into ‘don’t drink and drive’ patrol car, police say

A man was arrested in Florida on Saturday after he allegedly slammed his vehicle into a “Don’t Drink and Drive” patrol car while he was drunk.

Paul Wilkins, 63, of Crystal River, drove through cones at a traffic control point in Citrus County, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time, dozens were enjoying the Pirate Fest in Citrus Country. Deputies were cautioning drivers about traffic jams in the area.

Wilkins’ car ran over cones and then rammed a detective’s cruiser, pushing the vehicle into a police car that had recently been festooned with a “don’t drive and drive” sticker.

Wilkins told deputies that he did not see the vehicles or the emergency lights flashing.

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested Wilkins for driving under the influence.

“He was transported to the Citrus County Detention Facility in the back of the newly unveiled and now damaged 'a cop or a cab, you decide vehicle,'” the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the post. “This guy clearly didn’t choose his ride wisely!”

No one was reported injured in the incident.