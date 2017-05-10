Police: 5 dead following fiery, 2-vehicle crash in Michigan

Police say five people are dead in Michigan after a 22-year-old driver blew through a stop sign and smashed into another vehicle.



Two people were killed in one car and three in the other. The crash happened late Tuesday in Livingston County's Oceola Township, about 35 miles northwest of Detroit.



State police say three more people are in critical condition, including the drivers.



Investigators say a car failed to stop at a sign and struck a vehicle traveling east on Michigan highway 59. One vehicle caught fire. Sgt. Robert Mossing tells the Detroit Free Press that speed limits approaching the intersection are 55 mph.



He says investigators are "trying to sift through the details and figure out exactly what happened."



No names have been released.