South Carolina school bus driver helps evacuate 56 students during fire

A Spartanburg County school bus driver was being called a hero after her bus caught fire Tuesday morning.

Spartanburg County School District Five Superintendent Scott Turner said 56 students were on the bus when the fire broke out just after 7 a.m.

District spokesperson Melissa Robinette told Fox Carolina the bus was carrying students to three different Spartanburg schools on Tuesday morning when two pupils in the rear noticed smoke rising outside the bus.

Bus driver Teresa Stroble parked the bus and helped students evacuate before firefighters arrived.

"She is our hero today," Turner said of Stroble.

The superintendent said that he had feared the worst when he saw plumes of smoke rising from the bus.

"There was so much black smoke, when I saw it, my heart sank," he told Fox Carolina.

Robinette says the 56 students on board were taken to their respective schools by another bus and no one was hurt.

Pictures showed the inside of the bus gutted and part of the front and the roof scorched. Authorities are investigating what caused the fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

