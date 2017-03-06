Elderly twins die outside Rhode Island home in bitter cold

Elderly Rhode Island twins reportedly died Friday night after falling within steps in the bitter cold outside a house.

Barrington police said they do not suspect foul play was involved in the deaths of the 97-year-old twins Jean Haley and Martha Williams, the Providence Journal reported.

Police believe the woman spent hours exposed to the frigid weather before they died of hypothermia. They were not found until Saturday when Haley’s neighbor saw something odd outside his window. The neighbor hound Williams face down in the driveway of her sister’s home and Haley was found in the garage.

The sisters were taken to Rhode Island Hospital and pronounced dead shortly later, the Journal reported.

Barrington Police Chief John LaCross said it appears the twins were returning to the home at around 8:30 p.m. Friday after going to dinner with their 89-year-old younger sister, who also lives in Barrington.

"At this time investigators believe that foul play was not involved and Ms. Williams may have fallen in the driveway walking to her car. Ms. Haley may have tripped on a rug on the floor of the garage as she attempted to enter her house to call for assistance,'' LaCross said in a statement.

The younger sister was not with her older siblings at the time.

The official cause of death has yet to be determined, but police believe the “extreme cold temperatures” played a factor.

