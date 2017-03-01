Last suspect in Houston police shooting remains at large, $20G reward offered

A reward was offered Tuesday for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who is still at large after two Houston police officers were shot and wounded during a pursuit.

Houston Crime Stoppers and the 100 Club, a police group that helps family members of fallen officers, offered a $20,000 reward, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Officer Ronny Cortez remained in critical condition, but was alert and talking. Officials said he was shot in the back and a bullet is lodged in his spine. Officer Jose Munoz was shot in the foot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The officers were trying to stop two burglary suspects in southwest Houston. One suspect was killed after opening fire on police. The other suspect fled the scene and was still on the loose even after police launched a massive manhunt and forced a lockdown of a nearby neighborhood.

Police were responding to a burglary call when a homeowner said something suspicious was going on inside a backyard storage shed. As officers approached, the gunman burst out of the shed and opened fire, Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

Acevedo said police identified three burglaries in the neighborhood Tuesday and linked at least one of the burglaries to the suspect killed in the gun battle with police. It’s unclear what suspects were linked to the other burglaries.

"It's been a trying day, but please continue to pray for our two officers," Acevedo said.

The suspect on the run was described as a Hispanic male who was seen in all-black clothing wearing a blue bandana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.