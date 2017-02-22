San Bernardino terror victims say county falling short on providing treatment

More than a year after terrorists murdered 14 and injured 22 inside a San Bernardino County Christmas party, many of the victims say they feel like forgotten survivors.

After the terror attack, many surviving victims were placed into California’s workers’ comp system. As a result, they tell Fox News that for months they have received denials for critical medical and psychological care.

Valerie Weber, 59, was shot twice on Dec. 2, 2015 by her co-worker, Syed Rizwan Farook, and his wife, Pakistani national Tashfeen Malik. Bullets shattered her pelvis, paralyzed her hand and forced her to spend the next seven weeks in the hospital, where she endured 20 surgeries and five blood transfusions. Weber still has difficulty with simple tasks, such as getting dressed, cooking and using her phone.

While Weber continues to receive treatment for a slew of serious injuries, she says the workers’ comp system repeatedly denies or alters requests by her doctors.

“This is a challenging time for me, not only because of the physical injuries, but the psychological damage. Now I have to fight for treatments that all doctors and surgeons say I need,” Weber says. “They feel that I’m fine, and I’m not. I’ll never be the same.”

Weber’s doctor says she needs occupational therapy, physical therapy, neuro therapy, and transportation. But those requests have been repeatedly denied or curtailed.

She’s not alone. Amanda Gaspard was shot twice in the attack and still has hundreds of pieces of shrapnel in her arm, legs and skull.

“My coworkers and I have begged the county administration (the Board of Supervisors and CEO) for help and our pleas have fallen on deaf ears,” Gaspard said. “The county continues to tell the media that everything is fine and no one's being delayed/denied care. That is a false statement by the county.”

For months, all five San Bernardino County Supervisors and other county leaders have declined to be interviewed on camera by Fox News.

Experts tell Fox News that California’s workers’ comp system operates rigidly when evaluating victims and ultimately provides blanket treatment – whether the patient has a sprained shoulder or an injury caused by a gunshot wound. Put quite simply, the system is not meant to handle battlefield-type wounds.

David Wert, spokesperson for San Bernardino County, says 58 of the 88 county employees who filed claims in connection with the attack were placed into the workers’ comp system, and of that, 54 of those 58 cases are still active.

“If any of those four employees believe they need further treatment, they are free to seek it through their county-provided health insurance,” Wert said in a statement.

Rep. Pete Aguilar, a Democrat representing California's 31st Congressional District, which includes San Bernardino, tells Fox News he is deeply troubled by the victims’ complaints.

“I think every level of government, federal to state to the county, we can do better,” Aguilar said.

“The workers’ compensation system may be adequate at times for trip-and-falls, but just isn’t equipped for the types of issues that the victims have faced moving forward from the San Bernardino tragedy.”

To help, Aguilar recently helped secure a $4 million grant from the Anti-terrorism and Emergency Assistance Program. The 36 families impacted were initially set to only receive 42 percent of the funds, but since Fox News started investigating, the county has offered to donate its portion of the federal aid. That means dozens of victims will split about $3 million.

Also, the San Bernardino United Relief Fund privately raised also $2.5 million after the attack. About 80 percent went to the families of the 14 who died and 14 percent went to the remaining survivors.

While appreciated, the funds pale in comparison to what other communities raised following terrorist attacks. Kenneth Feinberg, one of the nation’s foremost experts on dispensing compensation to victims of disaster and terror attacks, worked on the 9/11 Fund and on private funds for number of major tragedies since. Most recently, Feinberg administered the OneOrlando Fund, which raised $30 million in two months.

“Never underestimate the charitable impulse of the American people,” Feinberg said. “People see a tragedy like that, or the Boston Marathon, or the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shootings, or the Aurora Colorado movie shootings, and they send in money from all over the country.”

The San Bernardino victims are now so aggravated, they’re petitioning the Trump Administration for help. In a recent San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors meeting that Fox News attended, half a dozen survivors voiced their frustrations – some becoming overwhelmed with emotion. While the supervisors did not address the survivors directly or discuss what can be done to alleviate their problems, they did approve a $168,690 private consulting contract to study the county’s response to the attack.

