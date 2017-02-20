'He was my puppy': Heartbreaking note about dog given up for adoption goes viral

All good things come to those who wait. That's a motto volunteers at the Humane Society of Utah are hoping comes true this week after a 3-year-old dog was brought in last week.

"Today, we hope will be Rhino’s big day," said Carrie Glagin, who works at the Humane Society. "It looks like we have a family coming in to see him."

Rhino Lightning entered the national spotlight over the weekend after the family that gave him up turned in a hand-written note along with the dog. The family's daughter wrote a 15-page note in a tiny spiral notebook filled with all of the details and instructions that would be helpful for Rhino's new owner.

"He was my puppy. I really hope he is in a good environment. I really miss him. I wish he knew that he was a pretty puppy," she wrote in part.

"It's the first time that a child has done this," said Deann Shephard, with the Humane Society of Utah. "It was very heartbreaking to see from [her] perspective, [her] relationship and friendship with this dog, but we hope that she sees the story and knows that his best friend is going to find a new home."

The girl's family gave up the dog because it has several small children. The family admits the decision was heart-wrenching. They said they only had the 3-year-old dog for five months, having picked him up from the shelter themselves. However, the dog was too big and had too much energy for their family.

“He gets a little excitable, and a little nippy," Glagin said. "It may not be best for a household with kids under 8.”

