Man facing 16 charges after police car chase

A Massachusetts man is facing 16 charged after he led police on a chase through several towns Saturday afternoon.

The incident started in Lynn when a trooper pulled over a 2016 Honda Civic on the Lynnway for alleged motor vehicle equipment violations, state police said.

During the traffic stop, the driver, 48-year-old Stephen Staffiery, fled the scene on foot, said police. At some point, he got back into his car and allegedly drove off.

Transit officers said they spotted the car on Route 1A in Revere and tried to pull it over, but Staffiery kept driving.

Police said the CRV continued onto Revere Street, where it hit one vehicle. Staffiery allegedly kept going, getting onto Route 60 westbound. He went on to hit two more vehicles as he kept fleeing, said police.

"When he hit us, the car rocked. I thought we were going to go over," said John Goodwin, whose vehicle was hit.

Goodwin and his wife and grandchildren were on North Shore Road when Staffiery allegedly hit them. Goodwin's 8-month-old grandson was sitting in the backseat.

"He was gone, dodging in and out traffic at probably 60-70 miles an hour down North Shore Road," he said.

The car exited the highway in the Salem Street area in North Revere and drove into a Saugus neighborhood, said police.

Staffiery stopped on Dale Street, said police, and then ran through several backyards.

Staffiery is facing numerous charges:

Equipment Violation

Attaching Plates

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Failure to Stop for Police

Operating on a Suspended/Revoked License

Speeding

Disorderly Conduct

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash

Resisting Arrest

Receiving Stolen Property (License Plate)

Drugs

Possession of a Class A Drug (Heroin)

Fugitive from Justice (Warrant out of NH)

Possession of Burglarious Instrument

Staffiery was held without bail and transferred to the Middleton House of Correction pending his arraignment in Lynn District Court on Tuesday.

Read more at Fox 25.