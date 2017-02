Ocala police detectives have released surveillance video which shows a man robbing a McDonald's. It happened early Thursday at the McDonald's located at 3595 W. Silver Springs Blvd in Northern Florida.

Investigators said he hid behind an SUV in the drive-thru lane, then pops through the window and appears to be waving a gun and demanding cash. In the end he took off with the entire cash register.

Click for more from Fox 51 Ocala.