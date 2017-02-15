Drug catapult found attached to Mexican side of US border fence

Following up on a tip by the U.S. Border Patrol, Mexican authorities in the border town of Agua Prieta seized a catapult being used to throw bundles of marijuana and possibly other drugs over the border to Douglas, Arizona.

‘THEY COME EVERY DAY’: BORDER TOWN RESIDENTS FACE DAILY THREAT FROM TRAFFICKING

Expand / Contract The catapult was fixed to the top of the fence. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Agents patrolling the Douglas area last week said they sensed suspicious activity when a group of men started to run away as they were approaching. When the agents got to the south side of the border fence they discovered the catapult system attached to it.

Two bundles of marijuana weighing more than 47 pounds combined were found nearby.

AT BORDER PATROL, TRUMP LIFTS MORALE THAT WAS AT AN ALL-TIME LOW

There was no report of arrests associated with the Feb. 10 incident.

In recent years, smugglers have been known to shoot bundles of drugs over the border with devices such as air-powered cannons and catapults.

Back in September, Mexican authorities seized a modified van that was apparently used for this purpose – it had an air compressor, a gas engine, a storage tank and an approximately 3-meter metal tube described as a “homemade bazooka.”