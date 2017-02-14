Ten-year-old boy, parents hit in Texas road rage shooting

A family went through some terrifying moments after leaving a monster truck show on Sunday night, when a case of apparent road rage led to gunshots.

DRUNKEN DRIVER GETS 3 MONTHS IN PRISON AFTER DEADLY CRASH

Houston police said the family was on its way home when the driver tried to get around two cars swerving back-and-forth between lanes.

“As soon as I was about to enter the entrance ramp of 288, two cars were blocking traffic. They were swerving and driving erratically, cars were trying to pass them on the right. I tried to pass them on the left, and as soon as I tried to pass them, I heard a gunshot,” said the father.

MURDER SUSPECT RELEASED FROM JAIL AFTER HISTORIC $4 BILLION BOND

Someone from those cars had opened fire, and those bullets hit his wife and his 10-year-old son.

“When I heard the gunshots, I just hit the gas. I look over, my wife's bleeding from her hand and I look back, and my son's bleeding from his face,” said the father, who wished to remain anonymous.

The pellet spray also injured the father. His other child in the car was not hurt.

The shots blew out one of his tires, and so, they had to hope their car would make it to the hospital.

“Imagine driving a car with three wheels and having a place that's imperative that you get there. It was definitely something I don't wish on anybody or perceive doing this again in my lifetime. It was just really tough for me,” said the father.

Thankfully, the car made it. His wife and son are now recovering, but he is asking the public for any information at all that will lead to the arrest of the men who shot at his family.

Click for more from Fox 26.