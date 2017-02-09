Symbol of faith helps Georgia city recover from deadly tornado

What started out as a message of hope has turned into a much needed fundraising effort in Albany, Georgia after deadly tornadoes ripped through southwest Georgia last month.

It all started on January 2, when a windstorm rolled through the Albany area, causing severe damage. Then, on January 22, an EF3 tornado came through, claiming the lives of many.

Now, two million cubic yards of debris have been removed, and volunteers told FOX 5 they believe that number will rise another million.

Jason Stewart is one of the volunteers working to help clean up the area. One day while he was out, he carved a cross in a stump. Stewart said he'd never carved a cross in wood, but he did it because he wanted to give people hope.

Click here to read more at FOX 5.