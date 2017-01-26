Viral video emerges of dog placing puppies in foster mom's lap

A heartwarming viral video has emerged of a dog placing its 11 puppies one by one into its foster mom’s lap.

Stevoni Wells Doyle said Grayce, a pit bull, was neglected before the dog was welcomed into Doyle's Utah home three weeks ago.

"I think she feels unsure still as a new mom," Doyle told The Dodo. "And she needed love and reassurance from someone she loves and trusts."

Doyle says she has taken in hundreds of dogs before for fostering, but had never seen anything like this.

The puppies in the video will be up for adoption to Utah families in eight weeks through a group called Rescue Rovers.