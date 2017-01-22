One killed, 5 hospitalized in San Antonio mall robbery 'gone really, really bad'

A Good Samaritan was shot and killed trying to prevent a jewelry store robbery at a San Antonio mall Sunday afternoon and five others were hospitalized, local police said.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus described the shooting at the Rolling Oaks Mall as a "robbery gone really, really bad."

Investigators say two men attempted to rob a Kay Jewelers store in the mall, which is located northeast of downtown San Antonio. As the suspects tried to get away, they ran into two bystanders.

McManus said one of the men who tried to intervene was shot and killed. The other Good Samaritan, who had a concealed carry permit, shot one of the suspects.

"It’s absolutely senseless. Absolutely senseless. This is the second [recent] time that a Good Samaritan was killed trying to intervene in a crime to help the victim,” McManus told reporters. “It’s absolutely senseless.”

The other suspect managed to escape the mall, firing at bystanders as he went. Police say the suspect is still at large and described him as a Hispanic male.

KABB reported that the robbery suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Two other shooting victims also taken to a hospital, as was a woman who complained of chest pains and a pregnant woman who went into labor. There was no immediate word on any of their conditions.

McManus said the mall was placed on lockdown after the shooting and officers were escorting people out of the stores one by one.

"We searched the mall and we feel as confident as we can feel that the [second] suspect is not in there," McManus said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.