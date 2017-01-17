Cop-killer in standoff after fatally shooting police officer is dead

The unidentified man who authorities say fatally shot a police officer Tuesday before barricading himself in a home outside Dallas has died, according to law enforcement.

It is unclear how he died after the hours-long standoff.

Authorities said the episode began about 3 p.m. Tuesday with a report of a man outside a home, armed with a long gun. Denton County sheriff's Lt. Orlando Hinojosa said officers arrived to find an armed man screaming at them from a backyard.

As officers withdrew, the man ducked into the house and fired from a window, striking Detective Jerry Walker in the neck. Walker was flown to Denton Regional Medical Center where he later died. Dozens of officers and firefighters lined up to salute as Officer Walker's body was escorted out of the hospital shortly before 9 p.m. Walker leaves behind four children, including a child who was just a few months old.

After the shooting, police say the man barricaded himself in his home. He is currently in a standoff with SWAT and other law enforcement.

