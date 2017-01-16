The wife of the man who carried out the massacre at Orlando's Pulse Nightclub was arrested in connection with the shooting rampage, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News.

UP NEXT FOR DYLANN ROOF: 2ND TRIAL, LONG DEATH ROW WAIT

The June 2016 shooting, seen as the deadliest in modern U.S. history, killed 49 people and wounded dozens more. Police shot and killed gunman Omar Mateen after a three-hour standoff.

The FBI charged his wife, Noor Salman, with obstruction in the case, the New York Times reported, adding that agents arrested her at her home outside San Francisco. She had moved to Contra Costa County after the shooting.

WOMAN CHARGED IN ADOPTED DAUGHTER'S DEATH FOSTERED 30 KIDS

Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terror group in phone calls with emergency teams during the standoff.

Salman claimed last November she had no clue about what her husband was planning, according to a Times interview. "I was unaware of everything."

She also said Mateen got increasingly violent as their marriage got rockier, even punching her in a fit of rage while she was pregnant, during a trip to buy baby clothes.

Salman reportedly had a federal court date set for Tuesday.

She has a 4-year-old son who is partly named for his father -- and filed a petition to change the boy's name last month.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.