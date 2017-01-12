Two men paroled from a New York state correctional facility after serving terms for drug convictions allegedly made a bomb threat while riding a Greyhound Bus away from prison, The Daily News Online reported.

The report identified the two as Michael P. Kelley, 55, and Brian R. Rice, 41. After an investigation, the two were reportedly charged with falsely reporting an incident, which is a felony and could result in a four-year prison term.

Neither had an explanation as to why the threat was made, the report said.

New York State Police told the paper that the bus was on the Thruway near Genesee County. Emergency officials said a 911 call claimed that a bomb was on the bus. The bus was located, pulled over by troopers and an investigation resulted in the charges.