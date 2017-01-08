The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating Sunday after someone pointed a green laser at a military transport plane as it flew over New Jersey.

No one was injured in the incident that happened Friday night.

The C-17 military transport plane reported that the laser illuminated the cockpit when the plane was about 20 miles southeast of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. The plane was flying at 4,000 feet, but it wasn't clear how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time.

Authorities say lasers pose a considerable risk because they can temporarily blind pilots, especially during landings and take-offs.