The U.S. Air Force says it's investigating after an engine dropped from a B-52 bomber during a training mission over North Dakota.

Officials at Minot Air Force Base say an in-flight emergency was declared Wednesday and the crew safely landed the plane safely. No injuries were reported on the ground or among the plane's five crew members.

The Air Force says the engine fell in a remote area about 25 miles northeast of the base in Minot, about 110 miles north of Bismarck.

Maj. Jamie Humphries tells radio station KFGO-AM (http://bit.ly/2j8rAJo ) the plane was not carrying any weapons. Humphries says it could take several months to determine the cause of the incident.

