Those at the forefront of efforts to counter terror recruiting by providing positive opportunities for Somali youth in Minnesota say they'll continue the work they started, despite future unknowns.

Last year, six groups received funding as part of a federal pilot project to combat terror recruitment. Boston and Los Angeles are also participating in the project.

Minnesota's program focuses on the state's large Somali community, which has been a target for terrorism recruiters. One of the Minnesota efforts, an employment center, has helped roughly 1,000 people find jobs.

John Cohen, former Department of Homeland Security counterterrorism coordinator, says he's concerned about the future of these programs under President-elect Donald Trump, who has pledged to temporarily ban Muslim immigrants and surveille mosques.

Messages left with Trump's transition team weren't immediately returned.