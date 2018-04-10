Man tries to rob Domino’s while wearing a Domino’s uniform

Nice try, Andrew Peppers.

Peppers, a 22-year-old from Bentbrook, Texas, was arrested on Friday after allegedly trying to rob a Domino’s restaurant in Fort Worth while dressed as a Domino’s employee, the Star-Telegram reports.

The details of Peppers’ scheme were not immediately clear; however, his plan fell apart when a Domino’s manager instructed another employee to call police, who then told the cops that “someone there was trying to rob the store.”

Police arrived to find Peppers wearing a Domino’s shirt and hat, KXAS reports.

According to a description provided by the employee who phoned police, Peppers was also wearing sunglasses and gloves, as well as a “doctor’s mask over his face.”

Peppers was charged with aggravated robbery and placed in Fort Worth’s Tarrant County Jail on Sunday. He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.