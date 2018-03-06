Gale-force winds cause airport roof to collapse

Severe winds caused an alarming collapse of an airport roof in East China on Sunday.

Passengers were shocked when the roof of Terminal 2 at Nanchang Changbei International Airport came crashing down during a violent storm.

According to South China Morning Post, the winds reached speeds of up to 67 miles per hour and created conditions consistent with one category below a hurricane.

One witness told the news website Qq.com: “We saw the sky turn dark. Then suddenly the winds became really, really heavy."

“At first it didn’t affect the area [outside the airport], but after one or two minutes the winds became even stronger. The shelter at the entrance to block the rain crashed down. It was pretty scary," the passenger added.

Some at the airport during the collapse recorded the event and shared it on social media.

Those near the entrance at the time of the incident can be heard screaming and seen running away.

Despite the damage caused by the storm, no injuries were reported and flights were only suspended for a short time, South China Morning Post reported. The airport was running normally as of Monday.