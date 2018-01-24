FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast announce plans for Braves Chop Fest

ATLANTA FOX Sports South & FOX Sports Southeast announced plans for Chop Fest 2018, a fan festival celebrating the Atlanta Braves and their upcoming season. The networks onsite presence will be highlighted by a two-hour show on FOX Sports Southeast, LIVE from Chop Fest, on Sunday, Jan. 28, at noon ET, with encores at 7 p.m. and 12 a.m. ET.

Hosted by Jerome Jurenovich along with analyst Nick Green, reporter Kelsey Wingert, and digital correspondents Zach Dillard and Cory McCartney, the live show will originate from the FOX Sports set in heart of The Battery Atlanta. Featured content will include:

-- Chop Fest updates throughout the day.

-- Tours of the latest additions to The Battery, including the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta and the Taste of the Battery.

-- Extensive interviews with Braves players and coaches.

-- Highlights from the Braves Hall of Fame gala honoring former pitcher Tim Hudson and FOX Sports analyst Joe Simpson.

LIVE from Chop Fest will be available onFOX Sports GO(FOXSportsGo.com), a free app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributers.

Fans can also get real-time Chop Fest updates throughout the weekend on Facebook, Instagramand Twitter.

On Saturday, Jan. 27, Chop Fest attendees will have the unique opportunity to get a professional photo taken on the FOX Sports set between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET. During this time, FOX Sports Chip Caray, Rebecca Kaple, Green and Wingert will join fans on the set; an appearance schedule will be posted on Facebook and Twitter prior to Saturday.

On Sunday, Jan. 28, fans will be able to spin the FOX Sports prize wheel between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. ET to win Braves tickets and other great prizes. In addition, supersized commemorative baseball cards of Ozzie Albies, Mike Foltynewicz, Freddie Freeman, Ender Inciarte, Hudson and Simpson will be available on both days, while supplies last.

FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast is the exclusive regional home of the Atlanta Braves. The network will televise 161 games, including eight Spring Training games beginning March 2 and Opening Day on March 29. Games televised on FOX Sports will also stream on FOX Sports GO. A full schedule will be announced at a later date.