50-0! Floyd Mayweather knocks out Conor McGregor in 10th round

LAS VEGAS -- At 9:16pPT, the bell finally rang.

And with it brought the biggest … or at least, most hyped …. sporting event in recent memory.

When it was over, Floyd Mayweather put a bow on his astonishing 50-0 career record with a 10th-round knockoutvs. UFC star Conor McGregor on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

"Our game plan was to take our time, to go to him," Mayweather said. "He's (McGregor) a tough competitor … I think we gave the fans what they want."He's a lot better than I thought he'd be. He's a tough competitor, but I was the better man tonight."

50-0!!! Floyd Mayweather has done it!

Shortly after the fight, Mayweather announced his soon-to-be Hall of Fame career is over … but this time, there would be no coming back.

McGregor dominated the international media blitz leading up to the bout and his loyal masses of fans took over Las Vegas this week. But in the end, Mayweather was just too good.

Mayweatherpicked up his pace in the ninth and a flurry of punches stopped the fight in the 10th. Mayweather outlanded McGregor 130-60 in rounds six thru ten after McGregor had a 51-40 edge in landed punches in first five rounds, according to the final stats.

"He's composed, he's not that fast, he's not that powerful, but boy is he composed in there," said McGregor.

It started off as expected. While McGregor's strength, aggression and speed were on display in the early rounds (he won the first three 10-9), the Irishman slowed down a bit, allowing Mayweather to catch up on the scorecard.

As the book closes on a illustrious fighting career, the next steps in McGregor's combat sport tenure will certainly be entertaining to watch.

When asked if he'd stick with boxing, McGregor admitted he wasn't sure, but added he'd for sure be back with the UFC.

"I've been strangled on live TV and came back," McGregor said.

And we'll be watching.