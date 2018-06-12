Trump slams 'low IQ' and 'punch-drunk' De Niro after star's F-bomb attack

President Trump on Tuesday slammed Robert De Niro as a "very Low IQ individual" who has "received to many shots to the head," after the actor's profanity-laced tirade during Sunday's politically charged Tony Awards.

"Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies," Trump wrote. "I watched him last night and truly believe he may be 'punch-drunk.' I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!"



During the Tony Awards, De Niro, 74, who has frequently sparred with Trump, drew a standing ovation with an anti-Trump rant.

“I'm gonna say one thing: F--- Trump!" he stated, as he clenched his two fists in the air, leaving panic-stricken broadcast censors trying bleep out the remarks. "It's no longer down with Trump, it's f--- Trump!"

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLETIVE

The U.S. viewers at home heard dead silence, though in other regions the f-bombs reportedly weren’t censored. The expletives sparked a roaring reaction from the audience, with many of the celebrities standing up.

On Monday, the day after his Tony Awards rant, De Niro apologized to Canadians and other attendees at the G7 summit, saying Trump's criticism of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau amounted to "idiotic behavior" and calling the president's actions a "disgrace."

The comments are nothing new for De Niro, the "Raging Bull" and "Meet the Fockers" star who in March accused Trump of lacking "any sense of humanity or compassion" and in April called him a "madman."

Fox News' Lukas Mikelionis and Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.