Robert De Niro apologizes in Canada for Trump's 'idiotic behavior' just one day after Tonys jab

Just one day after firing off an expletive at President Donald Trump at the 2018 Tony Awards, Robert De Niro got political again by apologizing to Canada for him.

The 74-year-old star attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Nobu hotel in Toronto where he told a crowd that he was sorry for the “idiotic behavior of my president.”

De Niro said Monday Trump's remarks about Canada are a "disgrace" and apologized to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others who attended the Group of Seven summit of leaders in Canada. Trump called Trudeau "dishonest" and "weak" following the summit on Saturday. Trump advisers also ripped Trudeau, branding him a back-stabber.

These comments are the latest in a slew of public appearances in which the actor made public comments lambasting the president. In addition to appearing many times as Special Counsel Robert Mueller on “Saturday Night Live,” he publicly called Trump and “idiot” who “lacks any sense of humanity or compassion” in March.

De Niro criticized Trump again in April during the opening night of the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival calling him a liar and a “madman.”

As previously reported, De Niro appeared at the Tony Awards, where he took the stage to introduce a performance by Bruce Springsteen and simply opened with some expletives about the president.

“I'm gonna say one thing: F--- Trump!" he stated, as he clenched his two fists in the air, leaving panic-stricken broadcast censors trying bleep out the remarks. "It's no longer down with Trump, it's f--- Trump!"

While the CBS broadcast censors managed to stop the F-bomb from going out to people at home, some were given the full brunt of De Niro’s political commentary.

