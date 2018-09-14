Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style + Beauty

Lena Dunham slams Revolve for featuring her controversial sweatshirt design on 'thin white women'

Fox News
close
The fashion company Revolve is getting slammed online for its 'fat shaming' sweatshirt that reads "Being fat is not beautiful it's an excuse." Video

'Fat shaming' sweatshirt causes major backlash

The fashion company Revolve is getting slammed online for its 'fat shaming' sweatshirt that reads "Being fat is not beautiful it's an excuse."

Lena Dunham says she no longer supports the controversial collection of sweatshirts she helped create with brand LPA that are being slammed for their fat-shaming message.

Online retailer Revolve released one of the sweatshirts on its website earlier this week. The gray crewneck, worn by a slender, light-skinned model, reads: “Being fat is not beautiful it’s an excuse.”

Actress Lena Dunham arrives for the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly - S1AETILRCVAC

The "Girls" creator has said Revolve's handing of the sweatshirt debut was "deeply disappointing."  (Reuters)

Many people online were outraged by the clothing item’s perceived message, calling it “gross,” “judgmental” and “damaging.”  

93-YEAR-OLD 'CANDY MAN' FROM IOWA BUYS HIS NEIGHBORS CHOCOLATE EVERY WEEK

In an Instagram post featuring a close-up of a Peter Paul Rubens painting of feminine curves, Dunham explained she no longer wants to be involved with the sweatshirts.

View this post on Instagram

For months I’ve been working on a collaboration with my friend Pia’s company LPA through parent company @revolve - sweatshirts that highlight quotes from prominent women who have experienced internet trolling & abuse. This is a cause very close to my heart and the proceeds were meant to benefit charities that help young women by empowering them to express themselves through writing and art. Without consulting me or any of the women involved, @revolve presented the sweatshirts on thin white women, never thinking about the fact that difference and individuality is what gets you punished on the Internet, or that lack of diversity in representation is a huge part of the problem (in fact, the problem itself.) As a result, I cannot support this collaboration or lend my name to it in any way. This isn’t meant to shame Pia or the great work she’s done with LPA. I am deeply disappointed in @revolve’s handling of a sensitive topic and a collaboration rooted in reclaiming the words of internet trolls to celebrate the beauty in diversity and bodies and experiences that aren’t the industry norm. *** I’d like to especially extend my love and support to @palomija, whose quote was the first to be promoted and mangled. She’s a hero of mine. Like me, she gave her quote in good faith and shared her vulnerability in order to support arts education and to spread her message of empowerment, and she wasn’t consulted in the marketing. Not an ounce of negativity should be sent her way. *** My only goal on this planet is to empower women through art and dialogue. I’m grateful to every woman who shared a quote and so disappointed that our words were not honored. As a result, I will be making a donation to the charity of every woman’s choice who was wronged with me and I hope that @revolve will join me with a contribution of their own. *** P.S. This Rubens painting makes me happy because it’s about women joining in love, but he didn’t recognize diversity at all- he just loved curvy butts. Problematic fave.

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

“Without consulting me or any of the women involved, Revolve presented the sweatshirts on thin white women, never thinking about the fact that difference and individuality is what gets you punished on the Internet, or that lack of diversity in representation is a huge part of the problem (in fact, the problem itself.) As a result, I cannot support this collaboration or lend my name to it in any way,” she wrote. LPA noted the sweatshirt was meant to be modeled by Dunham.

Dunham also expressed her “deep disappointment” for the way Revolve handled “a sensitive topic and a collaboration rooted in reclaiming the words of Internet trolls to celebrate the beauty in diversity and bodies and experiences that aren’t the industry norm.”

TEXAS SCHOOL DISTRICT TO REEVALUATE 'SEXIST' DRESS CODE BECAUSE OF ONLINE PETITION

Both LPA and Revolve have since put out statements apologizing for the sweatshirt and explaining that the collection was conceived in collaboration with Lena Dunham, Emily Ratajkowski, Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse and Paloma Elsesser as a way to spotlight online bullying with proceeds benefiting Girls Write Now, a charity aimed at empowering girls.

"The prematurely released image featured on Revolve.com was not only included without context of the overall campaign but regrettably featured one of the pieces on a model who's size was not reflective of the piece’s commentary on body positivity,” the Revolve statement read.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Revolve has since donated $20,000 to Girls Write Now. Dunham said she would also be making donations “to the charity of every woman’s choice who was wronged with me.”