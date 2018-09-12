Fashion company's 'fat-shaming' sweatshirt sparks instant backlash

Fashion company Revolve is being slammed online for listing a sweatshirt that reads “Being fat is not beautiful it’s an excuse.” A very slender model is pictured in the $168 Paloma Sweatshirt on the company’s website.

The message has been slammed online by Twitter users as well as by plus-size model Tess Holliday, who called Revolve out saying the brand was “a mess.”

Several commented on Holliday’s thread and to the Revolve item, attacking the company for the “gross” and “judgemental” outfit.

Revolve did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment, but LPA, the brand responsible for the sweatshirt design, defended their design by saying it was a collaboration to “shine the light on how horrible trolling is.”

LPA gave Florence Given, a U.K.-based artist, an explanation via direct messages on Instagram:

“The sweatshirts went up early on revolve for some reason. But it’s a collaboration with 5 women. With the worst troll quotes,” the messages say. “The point was to shine the light on how horrible trolling is. The proceeds benefit charity.”

“So basically it’s the opposite of what it seems,” the brand concluded.

The sweatshirt’s message is credited to Paloma Elsesser, a plus-size model who was allegedly told “being fat is not beautiful, it’s an excuse,” by a troll online.

Elsesser has contacted LPA to have the quote removed from their sweatshirts. LPA also contacted Revolve to have the product removed from the site, Florence Given wrote on Instagram.

The website still has the product page, but it is listed as “sold out.”