'Worlds most beautiful girl' Thylane Blondeau to launch fashion line

French model Thylane Blondeau was named the "world’s most beautiful girl" at just six-years-old. And just over a decade later, at 17, she has embarked on her own fashion line called Heaven May.

The teenager teased the launch on Instagram, where she shared the news with her 2.4 million fans.

She said: “After working more than one year for you guys, HEAVEN MAY CLOTHING (my brand) is coming out really soon !! I can’t wait for u guys to see all the collection I made :)))) Ily and thank u for ur support.”

FEMALE OKTOBERFEST TOURISTS SLAMMED FOR 'PORNO DRESSES,' ACCUSED OF RUINING TRADITION

The page for her clothing line has already amassed 11,000 followers, but her website is still under construction.

Despite the range still being shrouded in mystery, her fans couldn’t wait for the new collection with her post making the announcement racking up more than 90,000 likes.

One wrote online: “Thats awesome! Congratulations! Can't wait to see the stuff!”

Another wrote: “Can’t waittttt.”

And a third said: “We can’t wait to see all your incredible designs.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Despite being only 17, Thylane is a veteran of the fashion industry.

The daughter of footballer Patrick Blondeau and fashion designer Veronika Loubry, she was crowned ‘the most beautiful girl in the world’ by Vogue Enfants at age six.

She also made history by being the youngest ever model to pose for French Vogue.

Since then she has modelled for Jean Paul Gaultier, Dolce & Gabbana, is a brand ambassador L’Oreal and has been named as the face of perfume Lolita Lempicka.

This story was originally published by The Sun. Read more of their content here.