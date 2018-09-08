Meghan Markle’s dog is getting a children’s book

Okay, so Meghan Markle’s dog didn’t actually get to go to the royal wedding.

You may recall how canine lovers across the internet were disappointed when a viral video, purportedly showing the beagle riding with Queen Elizabeth II to his master’s May nuptials, was revealed to be footage from the previous day.

No matter. Partly as a result of the hoopla, Simon & Schuster is releasing a whimsical children’s book about the dog’s wags-to-riches tale titled “His Royal Dogness, Guy the Beagle: The Remarkable True Story of Meghan Markle’s Rescue Dog.”

The Nov. 20 release, written by Camille March and Michael Brumm and illustrated by EG Keller, charts Guy’s challenges as a kill-shelter captive-turned-blue-blooded-pooch. “He has no fancy papers, no high-class education and no command of the British paparazzi,” a Simon & Schuster summary explains.

Things turn around for Guy when the queen gets into a bind and he saves the day — ultimately teaching him the true meaning of family.

Like the viral video, the book’s narrative arc isn’t exactly true. But everyone loves an underdog story.

This story was originally published by the New York Post.