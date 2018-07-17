NYC brand selling upside-down shorts inspired by 'Stranger Things,' because why not

Welcome to the upside-down.

Soho-based brand Cie is selling denim shorts with a raw-hem waist, inverted pockets and belt loops around the thighs.

The bizarre bottoms come in two different washes: the faded “Nancy” and the darker, more saturated “EL” — both references to characters from Netflix’s retro hit “Stranger Things.”

Both pairs of “one-of-the-kind” jorts cost $385, which might be a bargain in an alternate dimension.

If you’re not a shorts person, the bottoms-up look is available in full-length pants, too. Cie’s inverted “Will,” “Mike” and “Lucas” jeans sell for $495.

The “Mike” inverted pants with @errantclothing A post shared by CIE Denim (@ciedenim) on May 23, 2018 at 3:09pm PDT

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.