NYC brand selling upside-down shorts inspired by 'Stranger Things,' because why not
Welcome to the upside-down.
Soho-based brand Cie is selling denim shorts with a raw-hem waist, inverted pockets and belt loops around the thighs.
The bizarre bottoms come in two different washes: the faded “Nancy” and the darker, more saturated “EL” — both references to characters from Netflix’s retro hit “Stranger Things.”
Both pairs of “one-of-the-kind” jorts cost $385, which might be a bargain in an alternate dimension.
If you’re not a shorts person, the bottoms-up look is available in full-length pants, too. Cie’s inverted “Will,” “Mike” and “Lucas” jeans sell for $495.
This article originally appeared in The New York Post.