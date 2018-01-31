Melania Trump’s State of the Union outfit: personal statement, or just a nice suit?

First Lady Melania Trump made quite the entrance at husband President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address on Jan. 30.

Floating down the stairs of the House of Representatives chamber in an ivory Christian Dior pantsuit, white Dolce & Gabbana blouse and nude Christian Louboutin pumps to a standing ovation, her outfit has since sparked great debate. Her look has been described as everything from a dig at her husband's rumored affair with porn star Stormy Daniels (which both she and Trump deny), to an homage to the suffragettes, to just simply a nice wardrobe choice.

Some have linked the look to Hillary Clinton or Kesha's 2018 Grammy performance, while others pointed out that Democratic congresswomen wore white to Trump's first address to Congress in 2017 to demonstrate resistance aganist his administration itself.



Though FLOTUS did not sport an American designer, she did support a woman by donning Dior, as Maria Grazia Chiuri is the fashion house’s first female artistic director. Melania's all-white ensemble starkly contrasted the black attire some Democratic members of congress wore in ode to the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment.

Whether the white pantsuit was a political statement or simple fashion choice, the former model has embraced the power of sartorial messaging in her high-profile role.

Reading between the seams, FLOTUS' communications director Stephanie Grishman has previously said that while Melania certainly knows how to dress to make statement, her detractors cannot shake her passion for her role.



"She knows she is representing the United States, and wants to be sure she is appropriate in all that she does,” Grisham said in a November interview. "Mrs. Trump will never fit into a mold and is not concerned about the comparisons often made of her. The first lady wishes to make a difference in our country and hopes that regardless of political affiliation, everyone will realize she is her own individual."