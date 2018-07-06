Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style + Beauty

Summer's sexiest swimsuit trend

Fox News
woman in swim suit by pool

 (iStock)

This summer, ditch the string bikini and grab the season's trendiest swimsuit: the one-piece.

Equally as sexy as a bikini, the one-piece has become the go-to style for every celeb, whether they're at the beach, lounging by the pool or just posing for Instagram.

5 MADE-IN-AMERICA BRANDS TO WEAR WITH PRIDE THIS 4TH OF JULY

From "Baywatch"-esque high-cut legs to graphic cut-outs to down-to-there deep Vs, there's a style that looks good on every body type.

So before you go buy one yourself, check out these celebs sporting your new favorite suit, below.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Vanessa Hudgens 

Ashley Tisdale

Kim Kardashian

Demi Lovato

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Kylie Jenner

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Lea Michele

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

Selena Gomez 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Bella Hadid

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

Ashley Graham

Alessandra Ambrosio

Eva Longoria

Emily Ratajkowski

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Kourtney Kardashian

Chrissy Teigen

Alexis Ren

Display nothing; This is on Publish with no configured Image

Ariel Winter

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on