Boy upstages mom's marriage proposal by peeing in nearby fountain

When you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go.

One 3-year-old Michigan boy has gone viral for urinating during his mother’s marriage proposal in a scene that the future bride says has since “stolen the show.”

On May 12, Kevin Przytula popped the question to girlfriend Allyssa Anter before the Ring of Friendship sculpture in Bay City. Little did they know, Anter’s son, Owen, had plans of his own.

In the start of the 40-second video captured by Pryztula’s 11-year-old daughter, Kayleigh, Owen can be heard chiming, “I want to pee outside,” while hopping around on the statue's low wall.

“I love you with all my heart, I want you to have this ring,” Pryztula says as he gets down on one knee. “Are you serious?!” Anter exclaims in blissful surprise.

Meanwhile, Kayleigh begins to giggle hysterically as the youngster starts to pee.

“Oh my God, you guys," she alerts the shocked pair.

"I just started laughing, this is what Owen does. The potty training is still a work in progress; it's only been a month, so he thinks is really cool to pee outside," Anter later told WNEM 5.

"This is our everyday life, that's what we deal with on a daily basis," Przytula agreed.

Though Facebook has since deleted the video that the lovebirds shared online, Przytula said it had over 56,000 views and roughly 300 shares. They later shared the funny moment to YouTube in a clip which has since been viewed over 532,000 times.

