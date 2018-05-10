UK bank manager 'Miss Tank' is award-winning bodybuilder in off-hours

Meet the super-fit female body-builder who works in a bank — and her name is literally "Miss Tank."

Amelia Tank, 26, balances a busy life working at a major U.K. bank with a gruelling fitness routine. The 5-foot-7-inch communications manager trains twice a day, three times a week, lifting weights every morning.

“I was training weights six days a week followed by 15 minutes of cardio before coming back after work for evening cardio of 35 minutes, three times a week," explains Tank.

Confused colleagues also wondered why Amelia would eat hard-boiled eggs in board meetings — though they soon started to admire her dedication to a routine.

Now, however, Tank is enjoying the fruits of her labor after winning two prestigious competitions last month.

She was crowned winner in Bikini Tall and Miss Model category at the Miami Pro World Championships, before winning the Bikini Babe Tall category at Pure Elite weeks later.

Amelia has turned her back on a life of partying with friends, and avoids annual family get-togethers in case she's tempted to go off track from her strict diet plan.

“My social life is at an all-time low while training and most nights I get into bed at 8.30 p.m. to allow my muscles to grow — and have enough energy for my early starts before work.

“It has been really tough not going out with friends," she added.

“Every year my family hosts an Easter party and the first [competition] was two weeks before but I knew I would be surrounded by food and prosecco … there would be curry, plates of bread, a salad bar. It’s party food that I would have had if I didn’t compete."

Tank, who works and lives in her flat in London, weighs under 123 pounds and consumes 1900 calories a day in six meals. Her diet consists of lean chicken breast, steak, sweet potato, brown rice, fruit, nuts and protein shakes.

She also ran the London Marathon in 2013, and wants to inspire others into spending more time in the gym for their own well-being.

“When I have a busy day with back-to-back meetings, you go for a session and it’s completely relaxing. It also separates home life from work life," she says.

“I enjoy prepping meals and routines because it gives me focus and a plan, as it makes me feel like I have everything in order and puts my mind at peace.”

Tank is planning to make her professional debut at the Pure Elite World Championship in November 2018.