Donald Trump Jr. gave daughter a puppy for her birthday

Donald Trump Jr. presented daughter Kai with a very special gift ahead of her eleventh birthday, sharing photos to Instagram of the family’s newest addition: a puppy.

“Kai got her birthday present a day early and boy is she cute. She’s been asking for years and her aunt @veronikadhg stepped up and we gave it. Puppy time,” the executive vice president of the Trump Organization wrote of the photos on May 11 to his Instagram following of 1.1 million.

“This one is going to be trouble... just like Kai! #puppy #birthday#birthdaygirl #present” he added.

The 40-year-old father of five must be feeling the puppy love himself, as he shared photos to social media the next day of himself happily holding the yet-unnamed dog.

“Looks like I may be stealing Kai’s birthday present. She won’t be happy but I believe dads can do that,” Trump wrote. “This little guy is the cutest. #puppy#birthdaygirl #birthday #present”

Though life with the furry new family member may seem totally pawesome, Yahoo Lifestyle reports that Trump Jr. may have initially posted a less than sensitive caption announcing the dog’s arrival. According to the site, Trump Jr. initially referred to his eldest daughter as being the puppy’s “new mom,” a move that Instagram commentators slammed as disrespectful towards his estranged wife, Vanessa Trump.

Nevertheless, Yahoo points out that Trump’s use of the word “we” in describing the decision to get Kai a puppy seemingly indicates it was a co-parenting decision. Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from President Donald Trump’s first son on March 15 in an uncontested proceeding.

"After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time,” the pair said in a joint statement.