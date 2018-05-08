Expand / Collapse search
Australian bikini designer reveals battle with eczema

By Michelle Gant | Fox News
An Australian bikini designer and model recently opened up on social media about her struggles with eczema.

If you’ve ever struggled with eczema and felt the need to hide it, Australian bikini model Karina Irby can relate.

In a recent post on social media, the owner of Moana Bikini and blogger behind Bikini Body Burn, opened up about her battle with the skin condition.

NORMALISING ECZEMA is my 2018 goal. Did you know that 1 in 3 people are suffering and potentially hiding it? That was me up until recently. Depending on my diet or change of season my eczema has flare ups and yes, it sucks! I’ve been bullied, covered up all Summer, up all night in tears from being uncomfortable, sacrificed social events and yes, I’ve tried every cream and diet under the sun! It’s only until recently that I’ve accepted myself the way I’am and now I’m making it my mission to help other sufferers. I’m so honoured to be teaming up with the @eczemaau in the lead up to Eczema Awareness Week, 14-20th of May. The @eczemaau will be holding free clinics around Australia and I’ll be attending the clinic at Brisbane’s Mater Hospital on May 17th! The more the merrier everyone is welcome to come! If you’re looking for a little more guidance with your eczema jump onto the @eczemaau website and visit a free clinic near you. Together we can normalise eczema and make other feel confident in their own skin🦄

A post shared by KARINA🦄IRBY (@karinairby) on

“I’ve been bullied, covered up all summer, up all night in tears from being uncomfortable, sacrificed social events and yes, I’ve tried every cream and diet under the sun!” Irby wrote in an Instagram post along with side-by-side photos showing her with and without an eczema flare-up.

According to Irby, one in three people suffer from the condition, which causes red, itchy, scaly rashes all over the body. But Irby doesn’t want people to feel like they have to hide their flare-ups. “Normalizing eczema is my 2018 goal,” she wrote.

She also said she’s partnering with the Eczema Association of Australasia to promote Eczema Awareness Week and help others learn to become comfortable in their bodies the way she has. “It’s only until recently that I’ve accepted myself the way I am and now I’m making it my mission to help other sufferers,” she wrote.

Michelle Gant is a writer and editor for Fox News Lifestyle.