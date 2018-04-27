Kim Kardashian responds to accusations of stealing perfume design from Jean Paul Gaultier

It’s only been a little over a day since Kim Kardashian revealed the look of her new KKW Body perfume, but fragrance fans ‒ and Jean Paul Gaultier ‒ are already calling her out for copying its design.

Each container of Kardashian’s perfume, which becomes available April 30, was made to resemble the reality star’s naked body, which was reportedly accomplished by actually making a mold of Kardashian’s naked body.

Work in progress @kkwfragrance A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 25, 2018 at 9:18am PDT

Upon its reveal on Wednesday, however, the bottle started drawing comparisons to Jean Paul Gaultier’s Classique, released in 1993, which is also sold in a bottle resembling a busty, headless woman’s torso. Some on Twitter joked that Gaultier "wants his perfume bottle back," while another said it was "literally a knock off."

The official Instagram account of Jean Paul Gaultier appeared to agree as well, sharing a photo of its Classique bottle shortly after Kardashian’s design was revealed.

“Keeping up with the fragrance news!” the fashion house captioned the photo, in an apparent reference to Kardashian’s E! series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Kardashian herself has since responded to the accusations, claiming she was merely inspired by sculpture and statues.

"Sculptures were my inspiration, but I love that bottle," Kim told Cosmopolitan. "It's iconic and celebrates the woman’s body, but my inspiration was a statue. I wanted [mine] to be really personal with my exact mold, but I’ve always loved the Gaultier bottles."