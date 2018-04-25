Woman's 5-star Kat Von D eyeliner review goes viral for holding up after car crash

A woman’s review for Kat Von D Tattoo Liner is going viral because of some extraordinary circumstances.

Shelby Pagan wrote on her review that she’s “never buying any other liner again,” because of how incredibly long-lasting it is. And she would know – her review is titled, “I was in a car accident and my eyeliner didn’t budge.”

Pagan was involved in a car accident last June when she was pulled over on the shoulder of a highway in Massachusetts with her hazard lights on calling roadside assistance. Pagan was hit by a “distracted driver” going 55 mph.

The registered nurse says emergency crews responded and an ambulance took her to the emergency room where she stayed for 8 hours, according to her product review.

“My mascara was running down my face from crying and all other products had been wiped off in the transfer to the hospital,” Pagan wrote. “But not my tattoo eyeliner.”

Pagan attached a photo with her neck brace from the accident to corroborate the positive review.

According to her Twitter, Pagan took the selfie for police evidence and then posted the shot the Instagram. On social media, others commented how good her eyeliner looked, which prompted her to leave the review.

Initially, Pagan’s review didn’t seem to get much traction, until Twitter user @guadalahari was shopping for eyeliner and noticed the picture and comments.

“She deada– took a picture in her neck brace I am deceased,” she tweeted.

Since then, the tweet and Pagan’s review has gone viral with more than 155,000 retweets and over 400,000 likes with most comments agreeing with Pagan.

One even posted their own accident selfie with the eyeliner on, confirming Pagan’s review.