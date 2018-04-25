Melania Trump's white hat earns plenty of praise despite online critics

The Internet was abuzz on Tuesday with chatter, and plenty of jokes, about the wide-brimmed white hat worn by Melania Trump when welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte to the White House — but it’s the first lady who may be having the last laugh.

Despite the mockery and memes that stemmed from Melania’s hat, her bold choice also earned its share of admirers on Twitter, in the fashion world, and even in the media.

CNN’s Brooke Baldwin, for instance, described Melania’s look as “stunning,” and said her hat was “stealing the show” during an on-air interview with fashion designer Naeem Khan, who has previously dressed first lady Michelle Obama.

“I love the hat, actually,” Khan said after Baldwin asked his opinion.

“I love the hat too,” Baldwin replied.

Baldwin’s sentiments were partially echoed in the outlet’s online coverage as well.

“Trump sported a crisp white $2,195 Michael Kors Collection belted asymmetric crepe blazer and skirt suit,” wrote CNN. “Stealing the show, however, was wide-brimmed white hat, designed by Hervé Pierre, according to a White House official.”

Today.com too wrote that Melania’s “dramatic” choice of hat “stole the show,” adding that the first lady’s entire ensemble was “striking.”

And even among the many Twitter users comparing Melania’s hat to Olivia Pope from “Scandal,” or Beyonce from the singer’s “Formation” video, there was lots of love to go around on social media.

Oddly enough, the hat’s designer has since revealed that the item itself almost didn’t make it to the state visit unscathed. After fashioning the hat from the same material as the Michael Kors suit, Pierre told the Los Angeles Times that security officials at the airport searched and X-rayed the hat against his wishes.

"I told them, 'I know I have to go through security but there is nothing in that hat. I can guarantee you. It is beyond fragile,’” Pierre recalled.

"Eventually, they had to put it through the X-ray machine. It makes me mad, but it is what it is. I have no choice. I understand the rules."